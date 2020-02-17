Publisher Phaidon has announced a new limited edition of its Rihanna book, as featured on the cover of the current issue of Arts & Collections.

The large-format Luxury Supreme edition is bound in a bespoke Japanese-designed fabric with a pearlescent finish with a matte black, laser-cut steel logo embedded into the front cover. Each book has been signed “Love, Rihanna” by Rihanna herself.

From her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs by Dennis Leupold of Rihanna’s life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur. Many of these images have never before been published.

Luxury

This sumptuous large-format luxury supreme edition features 1,050 images, seven gatefolds, and 11 special inserts, including nine bound-in booklets, a die-cut tip-in sheet, and a double-sided removable poster.

The endpapers feature a custom design by The Haas Brothers in spot gloss on a rich, black paper stock.

Book specifications:

Oversized Luxury Format: 19 3/4 x 25 7/8 x 2 7/8 inches (656 x 500 x 72 mm)

504 pages, 1,050 images printed on Zunma Oji paper

Weight: 60 lbs (27 kg)

This limited edition of 500 will ship from April 15th, 2020. Shipping is free in the UK and US only. Price is £1495.00 from Phaidon.

