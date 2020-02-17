 
 
Magazines

Modern CollectablesPhaidon Announces New Limited Edition of Rihanna Title

Chris Jenkins
https://www.artsandcollections.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/product4-8a-1280x601.jpg

Publisher Phaidon has announced a new limited edition of its Rihanna book, as featured on the cover of the current issue of Arts & Collections.

The large-format Luxury Supreme edition is bound in a bespoke Japanese-designed fabric with a pearlescent finish with a matte black, laser-cut steel logo embedded into the front cover. Each book has been signed “Love, Rihanna” by Rihanna herself.

Rihanna Luxury Supreme

From her Barbados childhood to her worldwide tours, from iconic fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs by Dennis Leupold of Rihanna’s life as an artist, performer, designer, and entrepreneur. Many of these images have never before been published.

Luxury

This sumptuous large-format luxury supreme edition features 1,050 images, seven gatefolds, and 11 special inserts, including nine bound-in booklets, a die-cut tip-in sheet, and a double-sided removable poster.

Rihanna Luxury Supreme

The endpapers feature a custom design by The Haas Brothers in spot gloss on a rich, black paper stock.

Book specifications:
Oversized Luxury Format: 19 3/4 x 25 7/8 x 2 7/8 inches (656 x 500 x 72 mm)
504 pages, 1,050 images printed on Zunma Oji paper
Weight: 60 lbs (27 kg)

Rihanna Luxury Supreme, photograph by Dennis Leupold

This limited edition of 500 will ship from April 15th, 2020. Shipping is free in the UK and US only. Price is £1495.00 from Phaidon.

See also: Rihanna’s Stardom Weighed In New Phaidon Photographic Biography

 

Post Views: 139
previous
Armory Show 2020 Welcomes 183 Exhibitors from 32 Countries to New York
next
Pablo Picasso Ceramics In First London Solo Show In Commercial Gallery

Related Posts

Pablo Picasso Ceramics In First London Solo Show In Commercial Gallery

Pablo Picasso Ceramics In First London Solo Show In Commercial Gallery

Terence Cuneo Painting Celebrating the Age of Steam Offered by Sworders

Terence Cuneo Painting Celebrating the Age of Steam Offered by Sworders

Aston Martin Announces Vantage Roadster

Aston Martin Announces Vantage Roadster

Unique in its broad international coverage of both arts and cultural events, Arts & Collections covers fine art from antiquity to modern times, auction records, a special sale preview by Sotheby’s, as well as market trends that inform collectors of the world’s finest items.

© 2020 Arts & Collections - All Rights Reserved