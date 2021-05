Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died on Friday 9th April at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace has announced. In a statement shortly after midday, the palace said: “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor Castle on 16 March after a month in hospital. Boris Johnson said he “inspired the lives of countless young...